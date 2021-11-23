Katrina Kaif On Break, Prepping With Vicky Kaushal's Family For Their Wedding: Report

A split image of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif )

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, once again, occupied a spot on the list of trends. The rumoured couple are reportedly prepping for their wedding in Rajasthan next month, for which Katrina Kaif has reportedly taken a break from work. As per the latest report in ETimes, the actress has shifted her entire focus on her wedding, except shooting for a few commercials, and is coordinating with Vicky Kaushal's brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, and his mother for all the preparations. According to the report, Vicky Kaushal is "busy with his professional commitments" and his family is taking care of his wedding preparations.

Rumours about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's roka surfaced on the Internet in August. It was followed by a statement by Katrina's team denying the rumours. A few months later, reports about the duo's rumoured wedding began doing rounds on the Internet again - the rumoured started after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty's office together on Diwali. They reportedly got engaged on Diwali at director Kabir Khan's house.

Several reports in ETimes stated details about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's rumoured wedding. As per one of those reports, the duo will get married at a royal palace named Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur in the first week of December. The rumoured couple will reportedly wear ensembles designed by Sabyasachi.

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. Vicky Kaushal's last film was Sardar Udham. The film has been receiving positive reviews from critics and cine-lovers.