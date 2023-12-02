Red Sea Film Festival 2023: Katrina Kaif Lit Up The Red Carpet And How

Katrina Kaif at the event. (courtesy: redseafilm)

Katrina Kaif is currently in Jeddah for the Red Sea Film Festival 2023. For the special day, Katrina picked a stunning black saree by ace designer Sabyasachi to represent India on the global stage. The official Instagram page of the Red Sea Film Foundation has shared some pictures of the actress from the festival. The opening frame features Katrina signing a notebook for a fan. Next, the actress is seen striking a pose with Mohammed Al Turki, the CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation. The caption attached to the post read, “We were honoured to host the beloved Indian actress Katrina Kaif at Red Sea Mall, with the CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation, Mohammed Al Turki, where she joined the discussion, sharing glimpses of her rich cinematic history.”

Katrina Kaif made sure to delight her online family by sharing stunning pictures from the film festival on Instagram. She looks mesmerising in a beautiful black six-yard wonder. In the caption accompanying the post, Katrina has expressed her admiration for the festival. She wrote, “ A day at the Red Sea Film Festival. So wonderful to see what a stunning festival Jomana Alrashid and Mohammed Al Turki have created in the Kingdom, the most warm and gracious hosts. Taking away so many wonderful memories.”

Apart from Katrina, another Bollywood star, Ranveer Singh, was also present at the festival. He was honoured for his significant contribution to the Hindi film industry. During his acceptance speech, Ranveer expressed gratitude to Hollywood veteran Johnny Depp. He said, "Wow! One of my screen idols is in the house, ladies and gentlemen, Mr Johnny Depp. My good Sir, I've followed your work since Edward Scissorhands and What's Eating Gilbert Grape. What an honour to be receiving this in your presence. Thank you for everything that you unknowingly taught me about the craft. Master of transformation, versatility, something that I am inspired by you."

A video of Ranveer Singh's acceptance speech was shared by a fan page on social media.

✨️ “Thank you for everything that you've unknowingly taught me about the craft sir. Master of transformation and versatility something that I am inspired by you” - Ranveer Singh about Johnny Depp ❤️ #RedSeaIFF23pic.twitter.com/YBMr9QZ8p0 — Johnny Depp BR ???????? (@deppbrazilfc) November 30, 2023

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh last appeared in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.