Ranveer Singh Name-Checks Johnny Depp In Red Sea Film Fest Speech: 'My Screen Idol Is In The House'

Ranveer Singh with Johnny Depp. (courtesy: redseafilm)

Ranveer Singh received a special honour at the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival 2023 in Jeddah. The actor was honoured for his contribution to the Hindi film industry. Ranveer Singh, during his acceptance speech, thanked Hollywood veteran Johnny Depp. Ranveer said, "Wow! One of my screen idols is in the house, ladies and gentlemen, Mr Johnny Depp. My good Sir, I've followed your work since Edward Scissorhands and What's Eating Gilbert Grape. What an honor to be receiving this in your presence. Thank you for everything that you unknowingly taught me about the craft. Master of transformation, versatility, something that I am inspired by you." The video is now viral and has been shared by several fan pages.

Here's a video from Ranveer Singh's acceptance speech.

At the third edition of the Red Sea Film Festival, Ranveer Singh and Johnny Depp also posed for a picture together. The picture was posted by Red Sea Film Festival's official Instagram handle and the comments on the post read, "So lovely to see these two connect! Love Johnny Depp." Another one added, "The best." Another one added, "My two fav... Love from India Depp." Another one dropped heart emojis and wrote, "These two."

Check out Ranveer Singh's photo with Johnny Depp:

Ranveer Singh greeted the shutterbugs with a Namaste as he walked the red carpet at the festival.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has a line-up of films including Singham Again, also starring Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. Ranveer will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, in which he plays the lead role.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released in theatres earlier this year and it performed well at the box office. Last year, Ranveer Singh featured in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. He also starred in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Ranveer Singh's filmography includes hits as well as critically acclaimed projects like Lootera, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat," Gully Boy, Simmba, 83 and a cameo in Sooryavanshi, to name a few.