Just Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Setting Couple Goals (As Always)

Image was shared by Ranveer Singh. (Courtesy: ranveersingh)

Please don't disturb Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the duo is busy setting couple goals. A day after one of Bollywood's most beloved couple Deepika and Ranveer marked their fifth wedding anniversary, the Kill Dill star treated his fans to a lovely picture of himself, kissing his wife Deepika, on the streets of Europe. The power couple of Bollywood, who jetted off to Europe to celebrate their five years of togetherness, were seen wearing winter clothes in their latest post while posing for a picture. In the picture, Ranveer Singh can be seen wearing a printed black sweater, black pants and coat. Deepika Padukone was seen in a grey coat under her black outfit.

Sharing the picture, Ranveer Singh simply wrote, "5 of (infinity symbol emoji)." As soon as the the post was up, fans flocked to the comment section to drop heart emojis below the post. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Stay together for forever!! You guys are the biggest strength for each other!" Another comment read, "To infinity and beyond."

See what Ranveer Singh posted:

On Tuesday, also Ranveer and Deepika's 5th anniversary, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared identical posts on Instagram on the occasion of Ram Leela completing a decade. The romance of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone started during the shoot of the film. Ranveer and Deepika shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the film. In some pics, Ranveer can be seen goofing around Deepika. In some pics, Ranveer can be seen posing with his favourite director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. There's a pic where Ranveer can be seen posing with Priyanka Chopra, who danced a special song for the film. There's also a pic of Deepika's wounded feet in which multiple bandages can be seen tied over them . Ranveer-Deepika wrote in the caption, "10 years of RamLeela - the one that changed our lives forever ... in more ways than one!" Take a look at the post here:

On Sunday, Ranveer and Deepika wished their fans and followers happy Diwali sharing some pictures of puja. In one picture, Deepika can be seen kissing Ranveer on his cheek while his eyes are closed. The caption read, "Love and Light. Happy Diwali." Take a look:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has a super busy schedule ahead. She will be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She will also star in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She also had a cameo appearance in SRK's Jawan.