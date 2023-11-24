Anupam Kher's Throwback Gold Featuring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor And Varun Dhawan

Image instagrammed by Anupam. (Courtesy: AnupamKher)

Anupam Kher treated his Instafam to a cult picture featuring Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan. In the picture, Arjun, Ranveer and Varun can be seen giving epic expressions. Arjun Kapoor can be seen pointing his finger to the poster of Dr Dang (played by Anupam Kher) from Karma. For context, Karma is a thriller, directed by Subhash Ghai. The film stars Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Sridevi, Poonam Dhillon, Satyanarayana Kaikala and Anupam Kher. Meanwhile, Anupam Kher wrote an extensive note capuring the essence of the picture. He wrote, "Caption this pic: I don't know why this pic of #Ranveer #Varun and #Arjun taken few years back reminds me of the film #Padosan. May be the madness created here. Also don't miss #Arjun ponting to the poster of #DrDang from the movie #Karma!" Padosan is an all-time classic in the genre of Hindi Comedies featuring Kishore Kumar, Saira Banu and Sunil Dutt. The Internet also responded to Anupam Kher's request. A user wrote, "Ek phool 3 kante." Another user wrote, "Three musketeers and D'Artagnan." Ranveer Singh dropped a string of emojis below the picture. Take a look:

Anupam Kher recently wrapped up the shoot of Vijay 69. Anupam Kher shared a video from the sets of the film in which he can be seen cutting a cake with the cast and crew of the film. Anupam Kher says in the video, "Everybody was fantastic. This is the finest film I have been part of. If you ask me ten best films out of my 540 films, this is certainly going to be one of them." Anupam Kher also thanked his co-stars, crew and every technician associated with the film whole-heartedly. Anupam Kher also wrote an extensive note in the caption, "And it is a FilmWrap for Vijay69! What an incredible, exhilarating and satisfying journey this has been!! In a career span of 40 years and having done 540 films, I came across a film which enhances my own philosophy of 'never giving up'. There is an sense of emptiness within me that the shoot is over, but I am extremely eager to share, my journey of this beautiful film with all of you! Thank you yrf! Thank you my genius writer/director, AkshayRoy! Thank you, my fellow actors, technicians for your love, warmth & appreciation throughout the making of Vijay69!! Sorry! If I hurt anybody unintentionally during the making of this film. Special thanks to my friend chunkypanday for the person and the performance he has put in here! Jai to all!" Take a look:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Varun Dhawan Bawaal and Arjun Kapoor in The Lady Killer. Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor acted in Gunday alongside Priyanka Chopra.