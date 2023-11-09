Anupam Kher Wraps The Shoot Of Vijay 69

Anupam Kher shared this image. (Courtesy: AnupamKher)

Anupam Kher wrapped the shoot of Vijay 69, produced by YRF Entertainment, the newly launched digital arm of production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF). Anupam Kher shared a video from the sets of the film in which he can be seen cutting a cake with the cast and crew of the film. Anupam Kher says in the video, "Everybody was fantastic. This is the finest film I have been part of. If you ask me ten best films out of my 540 films, this is certainly going to be one of them." Anupam Kher also thanked his co-stars, crew and every technician associated with the film whole-heartedly. Anupam Kher also wrote an extensive note in the caption, "And it is a FilmWrap for Vijay69! What an incredible, exhilarating and satisfying journey this has been!! In a career span of 40 years and having done 540 films, I came across a film which enhances my own philosophy of 'never giving up'. There is an sense of emptiness within me that the shoot is over, but I am extremely eager to share, my journey of this beautiful film with all of you! Thank you yrf! Thank you my genius writer/director, AkshayRoy! Thank you, my fellow actors, technicians for your love, warmth & appreciation throughout the making of Vijay69!! Sorry! If I hurt anybody unintentionally during the making of this film. Special thanks to my friend chunkypanday for the person and the performance he has put in here! Jai to all!" Take a look:

Anupam Kher shared the first-look poster of Vijay 69 on social media a few months back amd wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT: It's good to be 69 years young! Super excited to be starring in yrfentertainment's Vijay69 in the lead: a quirky slice-of-life film for OTT about a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. Let's put the show on the road! Jai Ho!" Take a look:

Chunky Panday, who acted a pivotal role in the film, shared a picture with Anupam Kher. In the picture, the two actors can be seen with their back to the camera while Anupam Kher can be seen taking a photo of a setting sun. The caption read, "Some friendships are like diamonds - timeless and unbeatable. What a joy it is to work with my friend anupampkher after a gap of few years. That to in a yrf film Vijay69. Even sunset feels like a sunrise in #MrKher's company. Jai Ho!" Take a look:

Anupam Kher is known for films like Saaransh, Jaanoo, Misaal, Karma, Shiv Shakti, Bees Saal Baad, Tezaab, to name a few.