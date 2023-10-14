Katrina Kaif Gave A Big Shout Out To Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur Teaser. His Reply

Vicky Kaushal in a still from Sam Bahadur teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

After the teaser release ofSam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal got a huge shout out from wife Katrina Kaif. She posted the teaser on her Instagram story and wrote. "And it's here... Just amazing. Phenomenal." Reacting to Katrina's Instagram story, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "You are phenomenal" and he added a heart emoji. In the film, Vicky Kaushal features as first Field Marshal of India - Sam Manekshaw. Sanya Malhotra features as Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh stars as Former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in the film.

See Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Instagram exchange here:

Screenshot of Katrina Kaif's Instagram story.

Check out the teaser of Sam Bahadur here:

Directed by by Meghna Gulzar, the film is slated to release on December 1 this year. It will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Animal at the box office. This is Vicky Kaushal's second project with Meghna Gulzar. The duo have earlier worked together in the 2018 critically acclaimed Raazi, which was also a box office hit.

Speaking of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, the couple got married in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film released last year. She will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The actress will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. She will also feature in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.