Katrina Kaif On Playing Zoya Again In Tiger 3: 'Pushed My Body To Breaking Point'

Ahead of the release of Tiger 3 trailer (October 16), the makers are taking the excitement a notch up. On Tuesday, the makers of Tiger 3 dropped the solo posters of Katrina Kaif, who plays Zoya in the spy-universe. In the poster, we can see Katrina, dressed as a spy, holding a gun while she holds a rope in another hand. Katrina wrote in the caption, "Fighting fire with fire, that's Zoya.....Tiger3Trailer arriving on 16th October. Tiger3 in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @beingsalmankhan | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #YRF50 | YRFSpyUniverse." Katrina's look impressed her colleagues. Karan Johar wrote in the comment section, "Kat" and dropped a string of heart emojis. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Woohoo Namesake" and dropped a few emojis. Take a look at the post here:

Salman Khan, who headlines the spy-universe, also shared the posters on his Instagram feed. He wrote in the caption, "Zoya. #Tiger3Trailer arriving on 16th October.Tiger3 in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf |YRF50 |YRFSpyUniverse."

Katrina Kaif as Zoya performs high-octane action moves in the movie. Katrina's action skills won her different fanbase. She said she pushed her body to "breaking point" to surprise the audience one more time. Katrina said, "It has been an incredible journey playing Zoya in the YRF Spy Universe and I have put myself to the test in every film. Tiger 3 is no exception. We wanted to take the action sequences to the next level this time and I have pushed my body to breaking point for the film and people will see that. Physically this has been my most challenging film yet."

Katrina added, "Zoya is the first female spy of the YRF Spy Universe and I'm very proud to have a character like her. She is fierce, she is courageous, she is all heart, she is loyal, she is protective, she is nurturing and above all she stands up for humanity, every single time."

Katrina is hopeful that the audience will love her "gutsy" transformation. "It is always exciting to do action and I have been a fan of the action genre like since forever. So, playing Zoya is a dream come true for me. Strong , gutsy, badass and no holds barred! I'm looking forward to the reaction of people when they see Zoya on screen. She is the yin to the yang of Tiger," she said.

The teaser of Tiger 3 was dropped last month. The video begins with Avinash Singh Rathore, better-known as Tiger (Salman Khan) asking for help from the citizens of India. He sends a message talking about how he spent the last 20 years protecting his country and never asked for anything in return. This time, however, he does. Tiger, a top RAW agent, is being projected as "an enemy, a traitor." All he asks for, after 20 long years of service, is a "character certificate" from his country. He wants the country to tell his son that he is isn't a traitor.

Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming action film stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The film will reportedly also have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Prior to Tiger 3, Salman Khan and SRK were seen together in Siddharth Anand's blockbuster Pathaan (which is also a part of YRF action universe).