Katrina Kaif Continues Work Out From Home. Shares More Tutorial Videos

Katrina Kaif added a couple of more videos to her "Work Out From Home" album on Tuesday. The actress, who is busy learning new things amid Coronavirus lockdown, shared more workout routines with her Instafam. In the split-screen clips, Katrina and her fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala can be seen doing warm-up exercises and some workout routines at their respective terraces. Sharing the video, Katrina wrote: "#WorkoutFromHome #Part2. Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing, Yasmin Karachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe." In the workout routines, Katrina can be seen doing squats, lunges, push-ups, planks and side kicks.

Katrina Kaif is making the most of her quarantine by doing the household chores, learning to play guitar, exercising and reuniting with friends (of course, through video calls). The actress has been updating her fans every now and then about how she is spending her time.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film will also star Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. The films' releases have been put on halt amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus has claimed ten lives in India till now and the numbers of positive cases have crossed over 510. The virus, which was originated in China's Wuhan district, has claimed the lives of thousands worldwide. India has announced a complete lockdown till the third week of April.