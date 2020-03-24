Lather, Rinse, Repeat: Katrina Kaif Is Busy With Chores At Home. Be Like Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif in a still from the video. (courtesy katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif, who gave us "workout at home" tutorials last week, has something new to offer. On Monday night, the actress shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen washing dishes. In the video, Katrina explained that staff are practicing self-isolation in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, just like everyone else. Not only is Katrina filling the gap, she is also teaching her fans the right way to wash dishes. "Since the house helps are also practicing self-isolation, Izzy (Katrina's sister Isabelle) and I have decided to take turns to do the washing up. I thought I would do a little professional tutorial," Katrina said in the video.

The Bharat actress added, "First, I was deciding... should I lather each bowl, rinse it and put it in the rack? Then I decided that there was a better way to do it. Put all the dishes inside the sink, and then turn off the water so that you don't waste it. Lather all of them and put them back here and then rinse them all." Sharing the video on Instagram, Katrina wrote: "Really makes you appreciate all the help we have at home." She added the hashtags #socialdistancing #staysafe and #helpoutathome.

Check out Katrina Kaif's post here:

Earlier, Katrina shared a series of videos of herself working out with trainer Yasmin Karachiwala on Instagram and she wrote: "Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if you can."

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2018 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar.