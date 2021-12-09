The Funniest Memes On Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: A throwback. (courtesy: vickykatrina.updates)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's top-secret wedding has sent meme-makers into overdrive. Vicky and Katrina are reportedly getting married today at Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan - and news of the strict security arrangements at the venue have prompted a slew of memes on social media. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities began with the mehendi ceremony on Tuesday, followed by haldi and sangeet ceremonies that took place yesterday. No pics from any of the pre-wedding functions have been released on social media so far - but that has not stopped Twitter users from celebrating with memes. Take a look at some of the funniest memes on the much-anticipated Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding.

Much has been said and written about the secrecy surrounding the wedding. Security arrangements at the wedding venue are reportedly being handled by Salman Khan's private bodyguard, Shera, and local administration has also been roped in. All of this has ensured that not a single photo from the venue has been leaked online - a fact that has led to much hilarity on social media nonetheless.

Security guard at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina's wedding. pic.twitter.com/HOSwbCPgpp — your local sadboi (@Cringeshwari) December 5, 2021

Only possible way to get Vicky and Katrina's wedding footage : pic.twitter.com/FpDZ6mgpwX — Shayarcaster (@shayarcaster) December 5, 2021

Heard that even pandit ji is not allowed at Vicky Katrina wedding due to security reasons. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) December 4, 2021

In today's class, we will learn how to enter Vicky-Katrina's private wedding. pic.twitter.com/yn5PX2nUOI — Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) December 4, 2021

Guests at the wedding have reportedly been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements.

There is also a no-phones and no-photographs policy in place - which is pretty much the standard in most celebrity weddings today.

Vicky nd Katrina showing their wedding album to their future kids



pic.twitter.com/Pq6o7H0d5i — Aj (@AjessePinkman) December 3, 2021

*Phone of a guest rings during phere*



Vicky And Katrina: pic.twitter.com/5njSTd0x92 — Nikhil Aggarwal (@nikhil__98) December 4, 2021

Guests going to Vicky-Katrina wedding pic.twitter.com/gdun7a6rdC — Ahmed Shariff (@TheAhmedShariff) December 5, 2021

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal flew to Rajasthan on Monday evening to kickstart the wedding celebrations. Guests at the festivities included Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan, as well as actresses Sharvari Wagh, who is rumoured to be dating Vicky's younger brother Sunny. Actress Malavika Mohanan, a childhood friend of Vicky's, also reached the wedding venue to join the list of baraatis earlier this week.