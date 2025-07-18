<i>Saiyaara</i> Stars Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Pen Love-Filled Instagram Posts For Each Other

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara has opened up to a thunderous response today in theatres. The Internet is mighty impressed with some promising performances by the debutants and has already declared it a blockbuster.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have now put up Instagram posts for each other, cheering for each other's debut and the journey they have had together as they step into the movies.

What's Happening

Saiyaara by Mohit Suri has been released in theatres today. It marks the debut of Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, whose performances and onscreen chemistry are being hailed by the Internet.

Ahaan Panday has taken to Instagram to share a post for his first co-star, Aneet Padda.

Sharing a picture of Aneet pointing at a billboard featuring their movie poster, Ahaan wrote, "To the girl in the yellow dress with the universe in her eyes... we have a new star up there now, you've made mumma and papa Padda so proud, and you did it all by yourself. I hope you're ready for the world to fall in love with you the way we all did. Thank you for the lessons and for the mentorship, even if you didn't know you were doing it. Thank you, senior - Thank you, starry-eyed girl."

Aneet Padda, too, shared a similar picture of Ahaan Panday with the Saiyaara billboard in the background, and captioned it, "This is what unconditional love looks like. The world is going to see the beauty of @ahaanpandayy, but I've had the honour of seeing it up close, where it's most true. I've tried to find the words. I've tried to make them enough. But nothing I say could ever carry the weight of what I feel. All I know is, I thank my stars that I get to have you in my life. My best friend, my favourite person."

"Ahaana meri jaana, Woh tum ho - mere saiyaara, my superstar. Tere hone se sab kuch theek lagta hai. Aur mere paas kehne ko sab kuch hai, par kehne jaisa kuch bhi nahi."

In A Nutshell

As of Day 1 of their debut film Saiyaara's release, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have been receiving rave reviews. The two debutants wrote loving posts for each other on social media as they expressed gratitude.