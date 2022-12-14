Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Red Carpet Moment Was Just Too Cute

Katrina and Vicky on the red carpet.(courtesy: hourlyvickat)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal checked into an award function on Tuesday night separately but they managed to reunite on the red carpet. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who were holidaying in the mountains for their anniversary, returned to Mumbai earlier this week and made it just in time for the awards. Vicky Kaushal, who is busy promoting Govinda Naam Mera, was pictured posing with co-star Kiara Advani on the red carpet. Katrina Kaif arrived solo at the awards but she surely did it in style. Pictures and videos of Katrina and Vicky's red carpet meet have been shared by several fan pages dedicated to the star couple.

See the video here:

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December last year, after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.

Here's how they wished each other on their 1st anniversary:

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also star on Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She will also feature in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky Kaushal is currently busy shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing the role of the legendary Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Apart from Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal has Govinda Naam Mera, alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.