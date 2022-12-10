A Throwback From Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Sangeet Rehearsal, Shared By Neha Dhupia

- Neha Dhupia in a still from the video. (courtesy: nehadhupia)

Neha Dhupia has come up with the best way to wish Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary. The actress has pulled out a video from the dance rehearsal session for Vicky-Katrina's sangeet festivities to mark the special day. Here, Neha, her husband, actor Angad Bedi and director Anand Tiwari are seen grooving to the beats of Brown Munde by AP Dhillon. Well, it is safe to say that everyone had a blast at the wedding, which took place in Rajasthan last year. Neha has also written a long note to celebrate the day. Sharing her level of excitement, she said, “This was exactly a year and a few days ago …. The excitement we had in our heads and hearts about humaray Vicky aur Katrina ki shaadi.” She continued, “Yes, the sangeet preparation was real with Anand Tiwari rocking up reallyyyyy in the morning and me with a newborn in my arms, I promise you my sleep deprivation levels were unreal and Angad Bedi who could not contain his excitement about all of the above, becoming a new dad all over again.”

On how excited they were for the performance, Neha Dhupia added, “#VicKat da #vyaah and of course doing bhangra on stage…The things we do for love and the things we love to do for love.” She concluded the note, “Happy Anniversary hamare Vicky Kaushal aur Katrina Kaif only love and more love coming your way.”

Vicky Kaushal didn't miss the sweet gesture and replied with a “love you” note. His brother, actor Sunny Kaushal wrote, “Waah..Waah.Waah”. Impressed by his dancing skills, director Anand Tiwari added, “I am so good.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding was a close-knit affair. To mark one year of togetherness, the two jetted off to the mountains. Katrina also shared a snippet from the mini-celebration on Instagram. Here, we see Vicky Kaushal performing bhangra on a slow track while Katrina is busy laughing. Katrina's anniversary wish read, “My Ray of Light. Happy One Year.”

Vicky Kaushal dropped an equally adorable note for the love of his life. It read, “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one-year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine.”

