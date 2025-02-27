Oscars Throwback: Katharine Hepburn, Daniel Day-Lewis - Biggest Winners Of All Time

Are you ready for Hollywood's biggest night? Well, who isn't? The 97th Academy Awards will kick off on March 2.

With just days left, let us take a look at the list of actors who have won the most Oscars.

Katharine Hepburn

Katharine Hepburn, with four awards to her name, rules the list and how. Her first came in 1934. She was recognised for her role in Morning Glory. Interestingly, her second win came 35 years later for Guess Who's Coming to Dinner in 1968, followed by The Lion in Winter in 1969. She won her fourth Oscar at the age of 75 for On Golden Pond.

Daniel Day-Lewis

Daniel Day-Lewis, 67, is the only male actor in history to win three Best Actor awards. The first win came in the year 1989. His performance as an artist with cerebral palsy in the movie My Left Foot was much loved. Next, Daniel won the Oscar for There Will Be Blood in 2008.

His role as former US President Abraham Lincoln in the 2013 film Lincoln was also recognised.

Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson also has three Oscar wins, including two for Best Actor and one for Best Supporting Actor. He won the best actor award for the 1975 film One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and the 1997 film As Good as it Gets. Lastly, he bagged a best supporting actor award for the 1983 movie Terms of Endearment.

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep holds the record for the most Oscar nominations, a total of 21. However, she won only three of those, twice for best actress and once for best supporting actress. Meryl bagged her first Oscar for best supporting actress in the 1979 film Kramer vs. Kramer. In 1983, she won the Best Actress award for Sophie's Choice and again in 2012 for The Iron Lady.

Frances McDormand

Frances McDormand is the only star on this list to get an Oscar outside the acting categories. She won three best actress awards for Fargo, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Nomadland. She also received the best picture award as producer of Nomadland.

Ingrid Bergman

Between 1948 and 1978, Ingrid Bergman was nominated for eight Academy Awards. She won her first Oscar in the Best Actress category for 1944's psychological thriller, Gaslight. Her depiction of Anastasia Nikolaevna in the 1956 titular film won her another award in the same category. Ingrid's performance in the 1974 adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express earned her the best supporting actress award.

Walter Brennan

Walter Brennan was nominated four times in the best supporting actor category and won three of those. At the ninth Academy Awards, he received his first Oscar for his performance in Come and Get It (1936). Additionally, he would get awards for Kentucky (1938) and The Westerner (1940).