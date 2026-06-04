Kate Middleton Shares Emotional Moment With Mom Finishing Cancer Treatment, Says ‘Isn’t Mummy Brave?’

Kate Middleton was at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester on June 4. During her visit, she shared a touching moment with a fellow mother marking the completion of her cancer treatment. The Princess of Wales, who revealed her own cancer diagnosis in 2024 and announced she was in remission earlier this year, visited the renowned cancer center to learn more about the holistic support services available to patients undergoing treatment.

During the visit, Kate met Claire Lorente, a 30-year-old mother marking the final day of her breast cancer treatment. Upon being introduced, the royal warmly embraced Claire and congratulated her on reaching the milestone.

“Well done, you!” Kate said, as seen in a video shared on social media by Hello! magazine.

The Princess kept a reassuring hand on Claire's arm as they spoke about her treatment journey. After learning that Claire had undergone nearly six months of treatment and still faced an upcoming surgery, Kate described the occasion as an “amazing day” following a “tough” experience.

Claire became emotional during the exchange, wiping away tears as she reflected on her journey.

Kate also acknowledged the impact cancer has on loved ones, speaking directly to Claire's partner.

“I know it's just as hard for families and loved ones,” she said. “I know how hard it was for the children and my parents. You go through it with them.”

The Princess then greeted Claire's baby, affectionately saying, “Isn't Mummy brave?”

As Claire prepared to ring the hospital bell to mark the end of her treatment, Kate stepped back and told her, “This is your day.” She then applauded and smiled as the emotional moment unfolded.

Kate Middleton's Solo Visit To The Christie's

Princess Kate made the solo visit to The Christie's, one of Europe's leading cancer centers, which offers free holistic therapies aimed at helping patients cope with the emotional and physical challenges of cancer. Services include support for stress, anxiety, depression and treatment-related side effects.

After the visit, Kate uploaded a series of pictures to give a peek into her visit day. Captioning the post, she wrote, “A visit to The Christie in Manchester, seeing how complementary therapies, creativity and spiritual care can support patients alongside clinical treatment. Spending time with patients, families and staff, hearing powerful conversations about recovery, resilience and the importance of emotional wellbeing throughout the cancer journey. From art and reflection to moments of connection and compassion, an inspiring reminder that healing takes many forms.”

The visit marked Kate's second cancer-related engagement this week. On June 2, she joined her father-in-law, King Charles III, and other members of the royal family at a reception celebrating the 125th anniversary of Cancer Research UK.

The event was particularly significant as it marked the first time both Kate and the King publicly championed a cancer-related cause together since revealing their respective cancer diagnoses in 2024.