UK's Princess Catherine Climbs 3 Mountain Peaks To Raise Cancer Awareness

Britain's future queen Princess Catherine climbed the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales over the weekend, in an endurance test to raise money for a cancer charity and "explore life beyond diagnosis".

The princess, whose husband is heir to the throne Prince William, announced in January 2025 that she was in remission from cancer, and has been gradually returning to public royal duties.

In a social media video posted late Sunday, Kate revealed that she had completed the climbs -- known as the Three Peaks Challenge in Britain -- "to give something back".

"I'm so grateful to be here, to be strong enough to walk these hills," she said. "But more importantly it is to give something back and acknowledge really all the incredible working going on up and down this country."

In another post -- accompanied by a photograph of the princess at one of the misty summits -- Kate wrote a lengthy message about the feat.

"I have taken on the National Three Peaks Challenge, not simply as a physical endeavour but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis," she stated.

"Through this challenge, I want to raise awareness for the deeper impact of serious illness and the importance of holistic healthcare."

The princess climbed Scotland's Ben Nevis, England's Scafell Pike and Wales's Snowdon within 24 hours this weekend starting on Saturday evening, trekking for 23 miles (37 kilometres) and ascending more than 10,000 feet in total.

She was greeted at the end by her husband William and her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as her parents and brother.

Her Kensington Palace office said it believed the princess was the first member of the royal family to complete the challenge.

Kate, 44, revealed in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with the unspecified type of cancer and had begun chemotherapy.

She was treated for the disease at London's Royal Marsden Hospital, with the peaks challenge supporting The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity through a specially designed fundraising page.

The future queen has gradually resumed official duties in public, in May carrying out her first overseas royal visit since the cancer diagnosis when she travelled to Italy

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