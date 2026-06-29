Kate Middleton Completes Three Peaks Challenge In 24 Hours After Cancer Remission

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 following abdominal surgery. After completing preventive chemotherapy in September 2024 and undergoing treatment, she revealed that her cancer was in remission in January 2025. Since resuming her royal duties, she has been raising awareness about cancer and raising funds for charity.

She recently took on the National Three Peaks Challenge, an endurance event that requires participants to scale the highest mountains in Scotland, England, and Wales - Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowdon - in just 24 hours. The trek covers 37 kilometres, and Kate Middleton completed it to raise money for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Kate Middleton Completes The National Three Peaks Challenge

Taking to Instagram, the Princess of Wales, wrote, "Every year, hundreds of thousands of people in this country hear the words no one wants to hear. What follows is a path that tests every part of who we are: physically, emotionally, psychologically and spiritually. The challenges ripple outwards, touching families, friendships, work and the quiet moments we spend alone with our thoughts."

"Cancer doesn't just affect the body. It changes how you think and feel and profoundly affects every aspect of life. I know this personally, and that the journey through and beyond treatment requires more than medicine alone," she added, speaking from her experience.

"I have taken on the National Three Peaks Challenge, not simply as a physical endeavour but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back. The Royal Marsden is a place that holds great meaning for me and whose care and expertise are life changing for so many people," the Princess of Wales shared.

"Through this challenge, I want to raise awareness for the deeper impact of serious illness and the importance of holistic healthcare. Every individual is different, and ensuring there is a whole person approach to care enables those living through cancer to manage the deeply personal challenge of diagnosis. Holistic therapies complement clinical pathways and support patients' ability to maintain their wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during an exceptionally difficult time," the caption further read.

She added that the future of holistic cancer care can be reshaped by making medical treatment more accessible across the country. "This challenge will support the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, helping to transform access to, and understanding of, holistic care that will enhance recovery and healing for patients across the UK," she further wrote.

"Healing, whether personal or collective, is not just about fixing what is wrong. It is about finding balance in how we live. Between effort and acceptance, between control and trust, between thinking and simply being. Because in the end, bravery isn't just about pushing forward. It is about knowing how to stay grounded, connected and present, no matter the terrain or landscape you are walking," Kate Middleton concluded.

In a video, the Princess of Wales shared, "Lots of people have asked me why I am doing this challenge. And partly, it's personal. I am so grateful to be here," she said, adding, "But more importantly, it's to give something back."

She said that she wanted to acknowledge the incredible work being done in the field of cancer care across the country and that, through this journey, she has met people who are living with and beyond cancer. "And I know personally how difficult that journey is," she added.

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