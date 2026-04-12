Not Kadha, Gurugram Cancer Specialist Advises 5 Tips For Immune Balance

How many times have you been told that some ingredient in your kitchen has anti-cancer properties? This phenomenon is especially common in India, where people often make claims without scientific studies to back them. Had that been true, the country would not have 2.5 million cancer patients, according to the ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research.

This does not mean that the produce, spices, fruits, and vegetables we consume are unhealthy. It merely means that preventing a terminal illness is not about boosting immunity with herbal concoctions like kadha. Dr Vartika Vishwani, a Gurugram-based consultant surgical oncologist, recently took to Instagram to share, "There is no such thing as an 'immunity booster.'"

Yet, we fall for marketing gimmicks, especially when it comes to our health. We go out of our way to incorporate herbal medicines without consulting a healthcare professional. If you scour the internet, you will also find influencers and self-proclaimed wellness gurus selling the "best kadha to prevent cancer."

Not only is this illegal, but it is also misleading. Dr Vishwani shared that our body does not need so-called immunity-boosting kadhas, but rather a holistic approach to immune balance. This approach helps the body fight pathogens without damaging its own tissues or overreacting. She shared five tips to maintain immune balance.

Vitamin D Levels

"Vitamin D helps to maintain innate immunity. It has been shown to have a protective role in cancer as well," she said. According to the National Cancer Institute, higher levels of vitamin D in the body are associated with reduced risks of colorectal cancer. However, the study also cautions against excessive sun exposure, which can increase the risk of skin cancer.

Hence, instead of deciding what you think is the best source of vitamin D, consult a healthcare professional for proper guidance. Get your vitamin D levels checked and correct them according to your doctor's advice.

Protein And Nutrition

"Your body needs amino acids to make immunoglobulins and cytokines. If you are malnourished, your immunity will suffer," she added. For those who don't know, immunoglobulins help treat immunodeficiencies and autoimmune disorders, among other functions, while cytokines fight infections, regulate inflammation, and repair damaged tissues.

According to the American Institute for Cancer Research, the more variety of fruits, vegetables, beans, and whole grains you eat, the better they support nourishment and reduce cancer risk. That said, you must consult your doctor to identify the right sources of protein and supplements, if needed, to ensure every meal is wholesome.

Sleep Deprivation

"It is the most underestimated factor. People who are sleep-deprived have higher inflammatory markers," Dr Vishwani added. According to a Johns Hopkins Medicine report, disruptions in the body's biological clock are associated with an increased risk of cancers of the colon, breast, prostate, and ovaries.

Vaccination

"It is the only proven way to enhance adaptive immunity. It also creates memory B and T cells," the doctor explained. There are approved vaccines that target viruses such as HPV, which can help prevent cervical, throat, and anal cancers, as well as hepatitis B.

Exercise

"Exercise has been shown to improve immune surveillance," the cancer specialist said. According to a report published in PubMed, physical activity influences the body's resistance to infectious and inflammatory diseases. It can regulate immunological function; however, excessive or prolonged exercise may temporarily suppress the immune system.

"Your body needs a wholesome balance," Dr Vishwani concluded.

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