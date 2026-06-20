Can Sugar Cause Cancer? Gurugram-Based Oncologist Reveals What Science Says

Open Instagram, and you will be bombarded with videos of influencers and self-proclaimed wellness experts talking about what causes cancer. At this point, it may seem as though there are more elements in your kitchen that can lead to a terminal illness than foods that provide nutrition for the body.

The same is the case with sugar. In the last few years, social media has portrayed sugar as one of the biggest threats to human health. It is not only a villain on the plate but is also believed by many to be the source of all diseases, including cancer.

In her recent video, Dr Vartika Vishwani, a Gurugram-based consultant surgical oncologist, busted the myth that sugar directly causes cancer.

Does Sugar Cause Cancer

She shared an interview in which a woman claimed that sugar causes cancer. "I am a cancer specialist, and scientifically, there is no proven evidence that if I eat chocolate, cake, and pastries, I will be diagnosed with cancer in the future," she said, debunking the myth.

She noted that, upon hearing her claim, some people will be shocked, while others will leave negative comments under the video. Why? All because countless videos on Instagram claim that sugar causes cancer. But the human body does not work according to what people claim on social media. Instead of following random health gurus on Instagram, people should seek answers in scientific studies.

Dr Vishwani shared several images of PET scans and said that self-proclaimed health experts will claim that the highlighted parts in the reports are cancer cells because they have taken up sugar. The oncologist explained that even the brain, kidneys, and intestines are highlighted on such scans.

"Every living cell that is actively dividing uses sugar. If you don't consume sugar, where will your organs get energy from?" she asked, adding, "To provide energy to your vital organs, your body will start consuming other tissues, such as muscles."

The expert added that cancer cells use more energy because they grow rapidly, but that does not mean that fasting will kill them. In fact, it can be even more harmful to your health.

"Anything in excess is harmful for you, whether it is sugar, obesity, or a metabolic disease. However, one must note that metabolic diseases can lead to cancer in the future. But everything depends on your lifestyle. I am not saying that you should consume gulab jamun, pastry, and ras malai every day, but when people start giving up fruits, whole grains, and homemade meals, it is harmful to their health," the oncologist said, concluding the video.

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