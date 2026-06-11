Kate Middleton Ditches Her Usual Wedding Fashion Tradition For Special Occasion

Kate Middleton surprised royal watchers with a rare fashion choice at a family wedding celebration. On June 6, the Princess of Wales attended the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling in the Cotswolds alongside Prince William. While Kate is known for repeating outfits at weddings to keep the focus on the bride and groom, this time she tried something different.

The Princess wore a cream short sleeved dress by Roland Mouret, along with a hat from Jane Taylor London, both believed to be new purchases in her wardrobe. Her outfit caught the attention of royal fans because it broke a fashion habit she has followed for years.

Kate has often chosen to rewear previous attire at weddings rather than coming up with new pieces. While she still looked elegant, the new look gave royal fans something unexpected to talk about while she joined family members in celebrating the special day.

As per Roland Mouret's website, the dress is described as dark cream, featuring matching buttons, folded collar and a pleated skirt. Kate completed the look with a matching hat featuring a brown ribbon and a similar colour of heels.

The shoe brand later shared a post on Instagram, confirming that Kate wore their classic heels for Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding.

They wrote, “TIMELESS ELEGANCE. HRH The Princess of Wales, spotted wearing our classic Malory pumps last week, having owned and worn this particular pair for over 10 years - It is what makes Rupert Sanderson proud as a shoemaker to create something perfectly poised that endures, both in its craftsmanship and its styling. We continue to make the Malory pump as both a stock and made-to-order style, a timeless design, perfect for weddings and special occasions.”

For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018, Princess Kate wore an Alexander McQueen coat dress that she had worn before. She also wore an Elie Saab outfit to Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's wedding in 2023 after previously wearing the same look at her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding.