Karwaan: We Missed Irrfan Khan As Dulquer Salmaan And Mithila Palkar Went Road Tripping

A still from Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram story (courtesy dqsalmaan)

Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar went on a road-trip recently - it may have been part of their promotional duties for Karwaan but the duo sure did have lots of fun. Instagram stories uploaded on their Instagram pages revealed Mithila and Dulquer's trip was a short journey between Mumbai and Lonavala. On the trip, they checked of walking along lands of nowhere, visiting temples and making pit-stops for food, obviously. Joining Mithila and Dulquer on the trip was director Akarsh Khurana. Needless to say that we really, really missed Irrfan Khan, who also stars in the film. Irrfan is currently in London, undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour.

Here are pictures from Dulquer and Mithila's road trip. Dulquer, who celebrates his birthday on July 28th, also had a cake-cuttin session on the trip. Earlier, Irrfan's co-stars also made a trip to Ramoji Film City with the director.

Road tripping with Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar (Image courtesy Instagram)

Team Karwaan have adopted this unique way of promoting the film because the movie is actually about a road trip, which witnesses a mix of colourful and bumpy adventures. Speaking to news agency PTI, Mithila Palkar had said earlier: "These promotions are completely incomplete without him. He brings the most vibrant and refreshing flavour of him in Karwaan."

Meanwhile, Irrfan Khan is keeping himself updated ahead of Karwaan hits screens. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, a special screening of the film was arranged for him in the British capital, which was also attended by his wife Sutapa Sikdar. "He had some minor suggestions for the team but overall, his family and he seemed pretty pleased," Mumbai Mirror quoted dialogue writer Hussain Dalal as saying.

Karwaan marks Bollywood debuts for both Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar while this will be Irrfan Khan's first movie after Blackmail. Karwaan also marks the debut project of Akarsh Khurana as a director. <>Karwaan is all set to hit screens on August 3.