Karwaan Trailer: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salman, Mithila Palkar's Journey Is Partly Bumpy But Full-Time Colourful

The trailer of Karwaan is here and oh boy, it looks like such a joy ride. The basic ingredients of the "crazy journey", as has been mentioned in the trailer, include Irrfan Khan, south-star Dulquer Salman, Mithila Palkar, a caravan, two corpses and lots of confusion. The trailer begins with Avinash (Dulquer Salmaan) learning about his father's sudden death and he is also informed that the corpse is on the way to Avinash's present location. However, soon he learns there has been a mix up as he receives a delivery he was not expecting. He is again misinformed about his father's remains being located in Kochi. Avinash then embarks on a caravan road-trip with Shaukat (played by Irrfan Khan) and picks up a co-passenger (Mithila Palkar) on the way.



Irrfan's introductory scene with Mithila Palkar is particularly hilarious - she addresses him as the "driver", which Irrfan absolutely refuses to accept. At a later point, Mithila makes a reference to Irrfan and exclaims to Dulquer: "Is he for real?" Anyway, the trio continue their ride with pit stops at Ooty and Coimbatore and appear to become friends in the course of the journey.









Irrfan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar... First look poster of #Karwaan... Trailer out tomorrow... Akarsh Khurana directs... 3 Aug 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/ia54uOrNvY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2018

marks Bollywood debuts for both Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar while this will be Irrfan Khan's first movie afteralso marks the debut project of Akarsh Khurana as a director. Irrfan Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in London, featured in reports stating that he was to join the team for promotions sometime soon



Karwaan, which was previously scheduled to hit screens of August 10, has been assigned a new date. It will release on August 3 now.

