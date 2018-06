Karwaan First Look Poster: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan And Mithila Palkar Drop Hints About Their Crazy Journey

Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan And Mithila Palkar on Karwaan poster (Image courtesy: taran_adarsh)

Highlights "3 lost souls, 2 dead bodies, a journey of a lifetime," read the tagline Karwaan is Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar's debut Hindi film Karwaan releases on June 3

Irrfan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar... First look poster of #Karwaan... Trailer out tomorrow... Akarsh Khurana directs... 3 Aug 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/ia54uOrNvY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2018

And finally we are happy to announce a release date for #Karwaan !! Coming to a cinema near you on August 10th !!! Cannot wait for you all to watch it @irrfank@mipalkar@RSVPMovies@MrAkvariouspic.twitter.com/UHpSsVaQJP — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) May 14, 2018

Beginnings have the innocence that experience can't buy. My best wishes to @dulQuer , @mipalkar for joining the karwaan. ' Two karwaans ' .... Mine and the movie !! @MrAkvarious@RSVPMovies@RonnieScrewvalapic.twitter.com/QoKe6npkMQ — Irrfan (@irrfank) May 16, 2018

A crazy and fun-filled road trip awaits, this is what the first look poster of I rrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar's forthcoming film Karwaan hints about. The poster was shared earlier in the day by trade analyst Taran Adarsh and he also revealed thattrailer will be out on Wednesday. "3 lost souls, 2 dead bodies and a journey of a lifetime," read the tagline of the poster, featuring the film's lead stars.traces the lives of three people, who come from different walks of life but start a journey together due to a particular situation.is Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan's debut Hindi film and also for Mithila Palkar, who is best-known for web seriesandTake a look atfirst look poster here.Earlier, this poster was shared.Irrfan Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in London, had made a brief appearance on Twitter in May to wish his co-stars Dulquer and Mithila forThe makers of Karwaan have zeroed in on August 3 as the film's release date . It was earlier slated to hit the screens on August 10. The release date has been advanced "to enjoy a clear two-week solo run at the box office," read a statement from team, news agency IANS had reported. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.will clash at the box office with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's, the trailer of which releases on Tuesday.