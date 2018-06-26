Karwaan First Look Poster: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan And Mithila Palkar Drop Hints About Their Crazy Journey

Karwaan trailer will be out on Wednesday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 26, 2018 15:09 IST
Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan And Mithila Palkar on Karwaan poster (Image courtesy: taran_adarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "3 lost souls, 2 dead bodies, a journey of a lifetime," read the tagline
  2. Karwaan is Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar's debut Hindi film
  3. Karwaan releases on June 3
A crazy and fun-filled road trip awaits, this is what the first look poster of Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar's forthcoming film Karwaan hints about. The poster was shared earlier in the day by trade analyst Taran Adarsh and he also revealed that Karwaan trailer will be out on Wednesday. "3 lost souls, 2 dead bodies and a journey of a lifetime," read the tagline of the poster, featuring the film's lead stars. Karwaan traces the lives of three people, who come from different walks of life but start a journey together due to a particular situation. Karwaan is Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan's debut Hindi film and also for Mithila Palkar, who is best-known for web series Girl In The City and Little things.

Take a look at Karwaan first look poster here.
 

Earlier, this poster was shared.
 

Irrfan Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in London, had made a brief appearance on Twitter in May to wish his co-stars Dulquer and Mithila for Karwaan.
 



The makers of Karwaan have zeroed in on August 3 as the film's release date. It was earlier slated to hit the screens on August 10. The release date has been advanced "to enjoy a clear two-week solo run at the box office," read a statement from team Karwaan, news agency IANS had reported. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Karwaan will clash at the box office with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Fanney Khan, the trailer of which releases on Tuesday.
 

