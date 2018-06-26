Karwaan First Look Poster: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan And Mithila Palkar Drop Hints About Their Crazy Journey

Highlights
- "3 lost souls, 2 dead bodies, a journey of a lifetime," read the tagline
- Karwaan is Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar's debut Hindi film
- Karwaan releases on June 3
Take a look at Karwaan first look poster here.
Irrfan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar... First look poster of #Karwaan... Trailer out tomorrow... Akarsh Khurana directs... 3 Aug 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/ia54uOrNvY— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2018
Earlier, this poster was shared.
And finally we are happy to announce a release date for #Karwaan !! Coming to a cinema near you on August 10th !!! Cannot wait for you all to watch it @irrfank@mipalkar@RSVPMovies@MrAkvariouspic.twitter.com/UHpSsVaQJP— dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) May 14, 2018
Irrfan Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in London, had made a brief appearance on Twitter in May to wish his co-stars Dulquer and Mithila for Karwaan.
Beginnings have the innocence that experience can't buy. My best wishes to @dulQuer , @mipalkar for joining the karwaan. ' Two karwaans ' .... Mine and the movie !! @MrAkvarious@RSVPMovies@RonnieScrewvalapic.twitter.com/QoKe6npkMQ— Irrfan (@irrfank) May 16, 2018
The makers of Karwaan have zeroed in on August 3 as the film's release date. It was earlier slated to hit the screens on August 10. The release date has been advanced "to enjoy a clear two-week solo run at the box office," read a statement from team Karwaan, news agency IANS had reported. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.