Karwaan First Look Poster: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan And Mithila Palkar Drop Hints About Their Crazy Journey

Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan And Mithila Palkar on Karwaan poster (Image courtesy: taran_adarsh)

Highlights "3 lost souls, 2 dead bodies, a journey of a lifetime," read the tagline Karwaan is Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar's debut Hindi film Karwaan releases on June 3

Irrfan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar... First look poster of #Karwaan... Trailer out tomorrow... Akarsh Khurana directs... 3 Aug 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/ia54uOrNvY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2018

And finally we are happy to announce a release date for #Karwaan !! Coming to a cinema near you on August 10th !!! Cannot wait for you all to watch it @irrfank@mipalkar@RSVPMovies@MrAkvariouspic.twitter.com/UHpSsVaQJP — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) May 14, 2018

Beginnings have the innocence that experience can't buy. My best wishes to @dulQuer , @mipalkar for joining the karwaan. ' Two karwaans ' .... Mine and the movie !! @MrAkvarious@RSVPMovies@RonnieScrewvalapic.twitter.com/QoKe6npkMQ — Irrfan (@irrfank) May 16, 2018