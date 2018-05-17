Irrfan Khan Briefly Returns To Twitter 2 Months After Tumour Diagnosis

Actor Irrfan Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for a neuro-endocrine tumour, made a brief appearance on Twitter on Wednesday. The 51-year-old actor's tweet was addressed to his first-time co-stars Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salman, with whom he shares screen space in upcoming release Karwaan. "Beginnings have the innocence that experience can't buy. My best wishes to Dulquer Salman, Mithila Palkar for joining the Karwaan. ' Two karwaans' .... Mine and the movie," read Irrfan's tweet. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Karwaan is set to release on August 10 and will mark the Bollywood debuts of both Mithila Palkar (who is popular for her roles in web-series' like Little Things) and South star Dulquer Salman.
Beginnings have the innocence that experience can't buy. My best wishes to @dulQuer , @mipalkar for joining the karwaan. ' Two karwaans ' .... Mine and the movie !! @MrAkvarious@RSVPMovies@RonnieScrewvalapic.twitter.com/QoKe6npkMQ— Irrfan (@irrfank) May 16, 2018
This is the first tweet that arrived on Irrfan Khan's timeline in over two months - his previous tweet was on March 15, in which he revealed he was diagnosed with a neuro-endocrine tumour. "The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with neuro-endocrine tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within has brought me hope," read a part of his tweet.
On March 5, Irrfan Khan tweeted to say that he's fighting a "rare disease": "Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease," he had tweeted. Later, Irrfan Khan was taken to London, where he is currently believed to be undergoing treatment.
Last seen in Blackmail, Irrfan Khan has a movie with his Piku co-star Deepika Padukone in the line-up, about which director Vishal Bhardwaj had tweeted: "Irrfan is a warrior and we know he will conquer this battle. Therefore Deepika Padukone, Prernaa and I have decided to reschedule our film and start with renewed energy and celebration when our warrior returns as a winner." The film will be based on Mumbai's female mafia don Sapna Didi.