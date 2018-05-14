KarwaanPoster: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar Trace A Wonderful 'Journey Of A Lifetime'

The first poster of Karwaan (Courtesy dulQuer)

And finally we are happy to announce a release date for #Karwaan !! Coming to a cinema near you on August 10th !!! Cannot wait for you all to watch it @irrfank@mipalkar@RSVPMovies@MrAkvariouspic.twitter.com/UHpSsVaQJP — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) May 14, 2018

Ronnie Screwvala's filmhas finally got a release date. Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar film, which was expected to hit the silver screens on June 1, will now be released on August 10. The first poster of the film released on Monday features the lead actors, all smiles. The tagline on the poster reads, "3 Lost Souls...2 Dead Bodies...A Journey of a Lifetime ..." The film revolves around the lives of three oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a bizarre journey. Each character undertakes the journey only to find the normalcy in their lives.Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, best known for his performance in films likeand, will make his Bollywood debut with. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Akarsh Khurana as a director.has been widely shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala. Mithila Palkar (who is also making her Bollywood debut) had earlier shared a few pictures from the sets of the film on her Instagram account. One of the pictures shared by the actress features her with Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan with a caption: ""Here we go! My lovely co-actors don't have any idea what they've gotten themselves into by obliging for pictures #Karwaan #Day2 #RSVP #HumansofKarwaan."The shoot was over by the end of October. Mithila took to her Instagram profile to share yet another selfie featuring Irrfan, Dulquer and herself. Take a look at the Instagram post:Interestingly, Dulquer has signed another film with Sonam Kapoor based on the novel by Anuja Chauhan,. Dulquer plays a cricketer in the film. Recently, the actor also featured inwherein he potrays the role of Gemini Ganesan. The actor has received critical acclaim from all spheres for wonderfully bringing out different shades in his character with perfection.

