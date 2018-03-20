Irrfan Khan, Battling Neuro-Endocrine Tumour, Posts On Instagram From London

Highlights
- Irrfan Khan posted from London on Instagram
- The actor posted a poem by Rainer Maria Rilke
- Irrfan is apparently in London for his treatment
Here's what Irrfan posted on Tuesday:
God speaks to each of us as he makes us, then walks with us silently out of the night. These are the words we dimly hear: You, sent out beyond your recall, go to the limits of your longing. Embody me. Flare up like a flame and make big shadows I can move in. Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final. Don't let yourself lose me. Nearby is the country they call life. You will know it by its seriousness. Give me your hand #rainermariarilke
This is Irrfan Khan's statement:
March 16, 2018
Earlier this month, Irrfan Khan revealed that he has contracted a "rare disease" and said that he will share the details after "conclusive diagnostics," which he did (as promised) 10 days later. In between, Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar also urged fans to stay away from speculations and hope for the best. She called her husband a "warrior" who is "fighting every obstacle with tremendous grace and beauty."
Here's what she said in a Facebook post:
Irrfan Khan's next film Blackmail is releasing next month but the actor won't be around for the film's promotion or maybe even the release. Director Abhinay Deo told news agency IANS that Irrfan requested the makers not to postpone the film's release.
Irrfan is a warrior and we know he will conquer this battle. Therefore @deepikapadukone, Prernaa @kriarj and I have decided to reschedule our film and start with renewed energy and celebration when our warrior returns as a winner.— Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) March 19, 2018
Irrfan Khan was last seen in Qarib Qarib Singlle.