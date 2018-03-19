Irrfan Khan's Film With Deepika Padukone Will Begin Once The 'Warrior Returns'

Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone's new movie has been postponed and will now go on floors once till the 51-year-old actor is back in form. Just a weekend after Irrfan Khan revealed he's suffering from neuroendocrine tumour, director Vishal Bhardwaj tweeted to say that the much-talked about project will only roll when "our warrior returns as a winner". "Irrfan is a warrior and we know he will conquer this battle. Therefore Deepika Padukone, Prernaa, Kriarj Entertainments and I have decided to reschedule our film and start with renewed energy..." he added. Mr Bhardwaj's project will be a second collaboration for Deepika and Irrfan, who famously co-starred in the critically acclaimed Piku.
Irrfan is a warrior and we know he will conquer this battle. Therefore @deepikapadukone, Prernaa @kriarj and I have decided to reschedule our film and start with renewed energy and celebration when our warrior returns as a winner.— Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) March 19, 2018
On Friday, Irrfan tweeted to say that the "rare disease" he has been diagnosed with is neuroendocrine tumour and that he will travel abroad for treatment. Earlier this month, he had spoken about having "contracted a rare disease." Read Irrfan's posts here:
In a Facebook post last month, Mr Bhardwaj had declared that the film has been rescheduled but had not exactly mentioned the changed date. "I am pushing back the film by a few months as both of my lead actors are down with different health problems," read a part of his post. Deepika has reportedly been advised to lighten her work load as she is recuperating from severe back pain and wears a back strap. It appears, just like everybody else, the director was also unaware of Irrfan's medical condition because this is what he had mentioned:
Irrfan Khan was last seen in Qarib Qarib Singlle and Blackmail, a movie he's completed already, releases on April 6. "Padmaavat" was Deepika Padukone's last movie.