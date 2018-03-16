Irrfan Khan, Battling 'Rare Disease,' Told Blackmail Director Not To Postpone Release

Irrfan Khan's Blackmail director Abhinay Deo told news agency IANS that the actor, who is suffering from a 'rare disease,' wants the best possible release for the film. Abhinay said that Irrfan did not want to postpone the release of Blackmail and the makers decided to go ahead with the promotions after meeting the actor. "Irrfan doesn't want us to postpone the film. Bhushan (producer Bhushan Kumar) and I will make sure that Blackmail gets the best possible release. The onus of marketing and releasing the film is now onto us. We took the decision of launching the song only after meeting Irrfan," he told IANS.
"When I met him, he was very curious to know about the trailer, songs and the dialogue promos that we would be making. His only request was that the film should get the best possible release and it should not suffer because of his absence," Abhinay Deo added.
Earlier this month, Irrfan Khan released a statement on social media in which he said that in his search of "rare stories" he found a "rare disease." The actor said that he will share the details only after a "conclusive diagnosis" and added: "I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will." Last week, Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar in a Facebook post requested fans of the actor to refrain from speculating about his disease and said that the Paan Singh Tomar actor is "fighting every obstacle with tremendous grace and beauty."
(With inputs from IANS)