Irrfan Khan Reveals The 'Rare Disease' He's Suffering From

Actor Irrfan Khan has revealed that he has been diagnosed with neuro-endocrine tumour and that he will be treated for it abroad. The 51-year-old actor posted a statement on his Twitter account, ending days of speculation about what 'rare disease' he is suffering from. "As for the rumours that were floated, neuro is not always about the brain and Googling is the easiest way to do research," Irrfan Khan's statement said, referencing tabloids that reported he had been diagnosed with brain cancer. Mr Khan revealed he has a 'rare disease' on March 5, again via his social media account, and said he would post the diagnosis 10 days later once medical tests concluded. Exactly 10 days later, here is Irrfan Khan's statement:This was his previous tweet revealing that he was ill:A week later, Mr Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar posted this on Facebook : "I am at present focused in the strategies of the battlefield which I have to conquer. It wasn't and isn't going to be easy but the hope ignited by the magnitude of family, friends and fans of Irrfan has made me only optimistic and almost sure of the victory." Irrfan Khan has not revealed when he will leave for his treatment but the director of his new filmsays that the actor has insisted the movie releases on April 4 as scheduled. "Irrfan doesn't want us to postpone the film. Bhushan (producer Bhushan Kumar) and I will make sure that Blackmail gets the best possible release ," Abhinay Deo told news agency IANS. "When I met him, he was very curious to know about the trailer, songs and the dialogue promos that we would be making. His only request was that the film should get the best possible release and it should not suffer because of his absence," Mr Deo added. He previously said that Irrfan Khan had shown no sign of illness while filming Blackmail.Irrfan Khan's line-up of future projects includes one withco-star Deepika Padukone.