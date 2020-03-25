Kartik Aaryan's ROFL '21 Din Mein Paise Double' Meme From Akshay Kumar's Phir Hera Pheri

Kartik Aaryan shared this picture. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Highlights Kartik Aaryan photoshopped himself into Akshay Kumar's face

He shared the meme on Wednesday

Kartik wrote, "Modi ji ye log aise nahi manengey"

Kartik Aaryan never misses out on entertaining his fans. The actor shared a meme in the wee hours of Wednesday, a couple of hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown in the country for 21 days as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Kartik Aaryan used a still from the 2006 comedy film Phir Hera Pheri starring Akshay Kumar. The Love Aaj Kal actor photoshopped his own face into Akshay's face in a still from the film. Using Akshay Kumar's famous dialogue from Phir Hera Pheri, in which he said, "25 din mein paisa double (Double the money in 25 days)" in one of the scenes from the film also featuring Rajpal Yadav, Kartik Aaryan in his meme worte, "Modi ji ye log aise nahi manengey. Ye sunna chahte hain 21 din mein paisa double. (Modi ji, these people wouldn't agree like this. They want to hear "Double the money in 21 days")." Take a look at this hilarious meme:

The 29-year-old actor has been doing his bit to create awareness among people and urge them to stay indoors. Earlier, Kartik Aaryan trended a great deal on the Internet for his Pyaar Ka Punchnama style monologue, in which he talked about some dos and don'ts to be followed during this time of coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had acknowledged the actor's effort and tweeted, "The young actors have something to say...Its time to be 'Zyada Savdhan' and do 'Corona ka Punchnama'!"

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's video:

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. The actor will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu.