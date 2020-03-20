Kartik Aaryan's Dos And Don'ts Video In Pyaar Ka Punchnama Style Is Winning The Internet

Screenshot of the video shared by Kartik Aaryan. (courtesy kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan found a permanent spot on the trends list on Friday, courtesy his Pyaar Ka Punchnama style video on the dos and don'ts to be followed during this time of coronavirus pandemic. The actor, who shot to fame with his performance in Luv Ranjan's 2011 romantic-comedy, shared a video on social media on Thursday. He started the video with "Problem? Problem ye hai ki hum sab genius hai. ( Problem? Problem is that we all are genius)." The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor sarcastically called out to everyone who are yet to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously and take the precautionary measures. He appealed to people to stay indoors and practise social distancing.

In his 2 minutes 24 second monologue, the 29-year-old actor invoked immunologist Anthony Fauci, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump and urged people to listen to the precautionary measures advised by them. He also said, Anthony Fauci would be terrified of seeing the crowd at Juhu beach feasting on pav bhaji. Kartik, in his Pyaar Ka Punchnama style, urged people to take all the precautions needed to contain the spread of the virus. He shared the video saying, "My appeal in my style. Social distancing is the only solution, yet." He also added the hashtag #CoronaStopKaroNa to his post.

Within minutes of posting, Kartik's video was flooded with comments by his friends from the industry including Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar and Sonnalli Seygall among others.

This is the video by Kartik that is winning the internet:

On the professional front, Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. The actor will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu.