Trending: Kartik Aaryan's Cheeky Reply To Fan Who Offered Him Rs 1 Lakh On Instagram

Kartik Aaryan is trending again. No, not for commenting on Sara Ali Khan's post but this time, for replying to a fan on Instagram. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor shared a photo of himself with a borrowed quote from Breaking Bad's Walter White and wrote: "Jesse, you asked me if I was in the meth business, or the money business... Neither. I'm in the empire business." In the comments section, a fan jokingly said he would give Kartik Rs 1 lakh if he responds to the comment. Looks like Kartik noticed and commented: "Yeh lo reply. Kahaan hai money?" LOL.

Following this, excited fans have been hilariously offering him hefty amounts on Instagram asking for his attention. Check out Kartik Aaryan's post and his comment here:

Kartik is one of those celebs who love to interact with fans on Instagram with his quirky posts. Like on Christmas last year, he asked fans what gifts they want: "Why fear when Santa is here. Kis kis ko gift chahiye?" On Valentine's Day last year, he asked fans "Happy Valentine's Day from me and my date. #Sonu #Gogo #Rajjo play karne ke baad who else would go on a date with me."

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is busy with the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, which has taken him to Lucknow. Kartik co-stars with Kiara Advani in the sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2007 thriller. Kartik was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, a remake of the 1978 film of the same name.