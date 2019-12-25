'Santa' Kartik Aaryan Asks Fans About The Gifts They Want, Deepika Padukone's ROFL Request Is...

Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone photographed at the Mumbai airport.

Highlights "Kis kis ko gift chahiye?" asked Kartik Aaryan

Kartik gave Deepika dance lessons on Dheeme Dheeme

Deepika will next be seen in Chhapaak

Who doesn't like receiving gifts, especially when its Christmas time. Right? The reason we brought this up today is because something similar happened on Kartik Aaryan's Instagram profile. On Tuesday evening, the actor shared a picture of himself wearing a Santa cap and keeping up with the spirit of Christmas, Kartik asked his fans about the gifts they want. Deepika Padukone had an interesting response to the actor's post. "Why fear when Santa is here? Kis kis ko gift chahiye?," Kartik captioned the post. In the comments section, the Padmaavat" actress wrote: "Mujhe! Jaake Chhapaak dekhiye."

Kartik replied to Deepika's comment and wrote: "Woh toh humare liye gift hai. Can't wait to watch it." Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's post here:

Here's a screenshot of Deepika's comment on Kartik's post:

Screenshot of Deepika Padukone's comment on Kartik's post.

Kartik's reply to Deepika's comment.

Deepika and Kartik trended big time after they danced to Dheeme Dheeme together at the Star Screen Awards this year. Check out the video here:

The duo earlier performed at the Mumbai airport. It all began when an enthusiastic Deepika asked Kartik to give her dance lessons on the song because she wanted to take part in the Dheeme Dheeme Challenge. Responding to Deepika's request, Kartik said, "Ji, zarur. Aap jaldi pick kar lengi... bataiye kab." After the dance lessons, Deepika thanked Kartik and she wrote in her Instagram story: "Thank you Kartik Aaryan for your warmth and enthusiasm."

Deepika Padukone is currently busy with the promotional duties of Chhapaak, which she has also produced. The actress will also be seen playing Draupadi in Mahabharata adaptation. She will also feature in the sports biopic '83, starring her husband Ranveer Singh.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. He will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali's untitled film, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda.