Star Screen Awards 2019: Deepika Padukone And Kartik Aaryan's Dheeme Dheeme Showtime. So, How Did They Do?

Deepika and Kartik in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: deepika.padukone.fanpage )

Just when we thought Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan's dance sessions couldn't get any better, the actors decided to surprise us with their amazing performance at the Star Screen Awards, which was held in Mumbai on Sunday night. A video from last night's award ceremony, in which the actors can be seen dancing to the song Dheeme Dheeme from Kartik Aaryan's recently released film Pati Patni Aur Woh, has been going insanely viral on social media. In the video, Deepika can be seen dressed in a black Alex Perry gown and Kartik can be seen wearing a tuxedo.

Take a look at the video here:

This is not the first time that Deepika and Kartik amazed us with their dance performance. Earlier this month, the duo performed at the Mumbai airport. It all began when an enthusiastic Deepika asked Kartik to give her dance lessons on the song because she wanted to take part in the Dheeme Dheeme Challenge. Responding to Deepika's request, Kartik said, "Ji, zarur. Aap jaldi pick kar lengi... bataiye kab." After the dance lessons, Deepika thanked Kartik and she wrote in her Instagram story: "Thank you Kartik Aaryan for your warmth and enthusiasm."

Here are the photos and videos from the sessions:

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, the trailer of which is slated to release on Tuesday. In the film, Deepika will play the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also have a brief role in Kabir Khan's '83, in which she will play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia. Ranveer will play Kapil Dev in that film.

Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, which released on Friday, has managed to collect Rs 35.94 crore as of now.