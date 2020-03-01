Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani's BTS Pic Comes With A Hint Of Spook

Kartik Aaryan shared a BTS picture from the sets of his forthcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with his co-star Kiara Advani, on his Instagram profile on Saturday. The 29-year-old actor, who is currently shooting for the film in Jaipur (going by his Instagram profile), can be seen lovingly looking at Kiara as they are surrounded by several women with their hair covering their faces. Kartik captioned the post: "Pyaar mein itne bhi andhe mat ho jao, ki Chudail bhi na dikhein. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2." Kiara Advani made a reference to a dialogue from the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa and wrote: "Aamhi je tomaar, baaki sab bekar."

Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

Earlier, this month, Kartik shared a goofy video from the sets of the film and he wrote: "Iss look mein Smile hi nahi rukti (Can't stop smiling in this look). Ting ding ting tiding ting ting. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Jaipur let's roll. Mango season begins." ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Other than Kartik and Kiara, the film also stars Tabu. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the second installment of the popular 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar as a psychiatrist. Shiney Ahuja featured as his friend and Vidya Balan played a character with split personality. The film also featured Amisha Patel.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is expected to open in theatres on July 31, where it will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, which will release on July 30.