Kartik Aaryan And A Bathtub - What His Work From Home Scene Looks Like

Kartik Aaryan shared this photo ( kartikaaryan)

Highlights Kartik Aaryan shared an ROFL work from home pic

"Work from home they said," he captioned his post

A suited Kartik can be seen posing with a sassy expression

Kartik Aaryan has been keeping his Instafam busy with ROFL posts about self-isolation and he just added one more to the list. On Tuesday evening, the 29-year-old actor shared a glimpse of what his idea of "work from home" looks like and got the Internet cracking with his Instagram post. Sharing a photo from what appears to be a photoshoot he had earlier, Kartik captioned it: "Work from home they said." In the photo, a suited Kartik Aaryan can be seen posing with a sassy expression while sitting on the edge of a bathtub. Kartik's work from home post will surely drive away your quarantine blues.

Take a look at his post here:

Meanwhile, Kartik shared a video of him cleaning utensils in the kitchen and wrote: "Don't mistake this for quarantine. This is the usual scene at home."

On Janta Curfew, Kartik cheered for Covid-19 fighters by clapping and banging utensils from his home. He with a photo of him using kitchen utensils as musical instruments. "It's divine. It's magic. With everyone coming together, the energy is through the roof! We all salute the selfless heroes," he wrote.

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan was applauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Pyaar Ka Punchnama-style video about dos and don'ts during the coronavirus outbreak. "Will keep reminding everyone - Garmiyon ki chhuttiyan nahi chalu ho gayi hain," Kartik had captioned his post.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. His upcoming list of films include two sequels - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2.