Kartik Aaryan To Fight World Champion Sena Agbeko In Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan shared this image. (courtesy: KartikAaryan)

Kartik Aaryan, who has been actively sharing BTS stories and images from his upcoming film Chandu Champion, will fight World Champion Sena Agbeko in the film. Sharing an update, Kartik posted a picture with the champion. In the picture, they can be seen sharing a laugh. Kartik, dressed in a sleevless shirt, appeared to be ripped and muscular. He wrote in the caption, "Gonna fight this Happy Beast tomorrow.@assassi_nation I hope he doesn't remove his anger of The World Championship fight on me." Sena Agbeko replied to Kartik's post and wrote, "Happy beast is a nice way to put it. I know you can hold your own." Take a look:

A few months back, Kartik Aaryan shared a still of his character from the war sequence. In the picture, the actor, dressed in a uniform, is seen firing a machine gun. He wrote, "This 8 minutes long single-shot war scene turned out to be the most challenging, spectacular and yes, difficult but also the most memorable shot of my acting career. Thank you, Kabir Khan sir, for giving me a memory to cherish for a lifetime." Take a look:

Chandu Champion marks the first collaboration between Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan. Earlier, Kartik shared a video of his "first-time experience of an ice bath in the river that too in Kashmir." Along with the clip, Kartik wrote, "Wrapping up a power-packed action schedule with a first-time experience of an Ice bath in the river that too in Kashmir." Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan dropped the first look of his character in Chandu Champion last year. In the poster, Kartik, dressed in a uniform, looks grim with a few bruises on his face. Kartik wrote in the caption, "When India is written on your chest, it's a different feeling. Proud to be playing a real hero. A man who refuses to give up. Chandu Champion's first look. End of schedule 1 London."

Chandu Champion was announced in July this year. The movie is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Kartik was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani.