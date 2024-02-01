Kartik Aaryan, Sanya Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee And Others Lit Up An Event Like This

: Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee and others at an award show

It was a star-studded night in Mumbai on Thursday as some of the biggest stars from the film and television fraternity marked their presence at the Iconic Gold Awards 2024. From Kartik Aaryan to Manoj Bajpayee, it was a full house at the event on Thursday. Kartik Aaryan and Manoj Bajpayee suited up for the award night. While The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma and Dunki actor Sanya Malhotra were spotted in their festive best. Take a look at some picture from the night:

Other stars adding glamour to the evening included Bulbul star Avinash Tiwari, Kritika Kamra, Saiyami Kher, Animal actor Saurabh Sachdev and others.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan wrapped up Chandu Champion shoot. The actor, who has been actively sharing BTS moments from the sets, treated his Instafam to a video in which director Kabir Khan can be seen feeding him a rasmalai. The highlight of the video was Kartik Aaryan tasted sugar after a year as he was under a strict fitness regime for the shoot of the film. Kartik Aaryan wrote in the caption, "This RasMalai Tasted Like Victory! Finally eating sugar after a year !! After more than a year of intense preparation and 8 months of day-n-night shoots across the globe, today we complete the shooting journey of #ChanduChampion. And it couldn't have been sweeter than my fav, Rasmalai - from the Man himself who carved this challenging path for me... you have been a profound inspiration Sir! @kabirkhankk." Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan announced through an Instagram post that he would fight a World Champion Sena Agbeko in the film. Kartik posted a picture with the champion on his social media feed. In the picture, they can be seen sharing a laugh. Kartik, dressed in a sleevless shirt, appeared to be ripped and muscular. He wrote in the caption, "Gonna fight this Happy Beast tomorrow.@assassi_nation I hope he doesn't remove his anger of The World Championship fight on me." Sena Agbeko replied to Kartik's post and wrote, "Happy beast is a nice way to put it. I know you can hold your own."

Chandu Champion was announced in July, 2023. The movie has been backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Kartik was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani.