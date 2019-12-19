Kartik Aaryan Reveals Why He Has Never Been On A Dating App

Kartik Aaryan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Highlights "I never felt the need," said Kartik Aaryan

"I don't think you should be on a dating app," replied Kareena

Kartik has been reportedly dating Sara for quite some time now

Pati Patni Aur Woh star Kartik Aaryan recently joined Kareena Kapoor for an episode of her talk show What Women Want , where he revealed why he has "never" been on a dating app. Kartik, who has done a lot of films about dating, said that he "never felt the need" to be a dating app. During the show, when Kareena Kapoor asked the actor if he has ever been on a dating app, Kartik said: "No, I never felt the need. I don't need it." To this, Kareena replied: "Auditoriam hi bhar jata hai ladkiyon ke sath... so you don't really need to be on a dating app. Especially now, I don't think you should be on a dating app."

Kartik, who has been reportedly dating Sara Ali Khan for quite some time now, went on to explain on the show why it's not easy to date someone being a celebrity. He told Kareena: "I used to think that it's easier...when you become a celebrity thoda easy hota hoga... But I have recently realised that it actually becomes harder and tough because you don't know the reality behind it." He said it is "tough" because you don't really get to know the person, you don't know if they are dating you because of your status or if hey will leave you after you'll fail.

Sharing the teaser of the episode, Kartik Aaryan wrote: "What Women Want with my favourite woman Kareena Kapoor Khan." Watch the full episode here:

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has featured in several films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh.