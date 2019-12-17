When Kartik Aaryan Channelled His Inner Chulbul Pandey And Danced To Munna Badnaam Hua

Kartik Aaryan in a still from the video.(Image courtesy: kartikaaryan )

The Dabangg 3 fever took over Kartik Aaryan. How, you ask? Well the actor channelled his inner Chulbul Pandey and danced his heart out to the song Munna Badnaam Hua from Salman Khan's upcoming film Dabangg 3. On Tuesday, Kartik shared a video on his Instagram profile, in which he can be seen dancing to the popular track. He also nominated his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar to take up the challenge. Wearing a pair of black sunglasses, Kartik can be seen showcasing some of Salman Khan's signature moves in the video.

Kartik Aaryan captioned the video: "Munna badnaam hua 'bhai' ke liye. Aur ab Chintu Tyagi challenge karte hai apni patni aur woh ko" Sonakshi Sinha, who plays Chulbul Pandey's wife Rajjo in the film, commented on Kartik's post. "Amaze," she wrote. We can't to see Salman's reaction to the video.

Munna Badnaam Hua is a track from Dabangg 3. It is a spin-off of the 2010 track Munni Badnam Hui from Dabangg, which featured Malaika Arora. Besides Salman, the song also features LoveYatri actress Warina Hussain and Dabanng 3 director Prabhu Deva. Check out the song here

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, which was directed by B R Chopra. It is a comedy drama that showcases the story of a married couple played by Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar and the challenges their relationship faces when Kartik (Chintu Tyagi) falls for Ananya Panday's character.