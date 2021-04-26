Kartik Aaryan, Recovered From COVID-19, Says 'Do Not Try This Pose In Public'

Kartik Aaryan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Celebrities on social media have been using their reach to amplify messages and spread awareness about India's ongoing battle against the coronavirus. While some actors and actresses have shared details of guidelines and helplines, many others are sharing tips to stay fit. Amid this, actor Kartik Aaryan came up with a unique way to ask his followers to wear the mask properly. Kartik, who recently recovered from COVID-19, reiterated the need to wear the mask in the right manner through a goofy Instagram post.

In the photo, the 30-year-old is seen in a multi-coloured jacket. He has posed by pulling down his navy-blue bandana face mask to reveal his face. But Kartik warns fans against mimicking this stance in the caption and wrote "Don't try this in public #MaskHaiZaroori."

The 'Luka Chuppi' star shared this image in the Instagram Stories as well. He added some music by playing the song, 'Ata Mazi Satakli' from Ajay Devgn's 'Singham' in the background. We hope that the fans grasped Kartik's message as they were clearly busy complimenting his charm in this picture. A fan wrote, "You have my heart." You will also stumble upon comments like "cute" and "super."

Kartik's previous upload contains the same message. He posted a monochrome picture wearing a face mask. The snap has Kartik wearing a hoodie and a leather jacket. The caption consisted of an emoji with a mask.

These posts come after Kartik's long pause on social media after the 'Dostana 2' controversy. The actor grabbed headlines after being dropped from the Dharma Productions' film. The Collin D'Cunha directorial has Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya in lead.

The official announcement by Dharma Productions read, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon."

Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the Netflix film, 'Dhamaka'. He also stars in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.