The Actor Under The Mask In This Pic Recently Beat COVID

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, treated his fans to a black and white picture of himself on Friday. The actor shared the photo with a message about precautionary measures against the Coronavirus. In the photo, Kartik Aaryan can be seen sporting long hair and wearing a face mask. He wore a hoodie and a jacket to pose for the photo. Kartik picked a mask wearing emoji for the caption. Kartik Aaryan's picture arrived almost a week after his last Instagram post. Going by the comments section of the actor's latest post, it is safe to say that his Instafam surely missed him. "So happy that you posted," commented a user while another wrote: "Itne time baad post kiya yaar I was so tensed."

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post here:

Kartik Aaryan tested positive for the coronavirus a few days after he walked the ramp as a showstopper for designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week last month. The actor shared a graphic of a positive sign on his Instagram profile and wrote: "Positive ho gaya, dua karo."

His 14-Day "vanvas" ended earlier this month. "Negative...14 din ka vanvaas khatam...Back to work," he wrote in an Instagram post.

Kartik Aaryan is prepping for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhamaka. He was dropped from Dharma Productions' Dostana 2 last week. The production company even issued a statement on social media that read: "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon."

In terms of work, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, in which he shared screen space with Sara Ali Khan. He has featured in several films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.