Kareena-Karisma Kapoor Cheer For Cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni After Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Announcement

Karisma and Kareena with Riddhima. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

The Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives jut got bigger and better. The third part of the series is titled Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni just joined the club and she got the biggest shout outs from her family members. Riddhima's brother Ranbir is a social media recluse, but their mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor re-shared multiple posts on her Instagram stories, cheering for Riddhima. Kareena Kapoor too cheered for her cousin on social media. "Fab Ridz. Can't wait to see you," she wrote. In the comments section of Riddhima's post, cousin Karisma Kapoor wrote, "All the best ladies." Aadar Jain, cheering for cousin Riddhima, commented on her post, "Ridzzz about to explodeeee."

This is what Kareena Kapoor posted for her cousin.

Neetu Kapoor cheered for daughter Riddhima like this:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared the poster from the show and she wrote in an Instagram post, "More drama, more spice, and the most FABULOUS you've ever seen them be. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 coming soon only on Netflix." This is what Riddhima posted:

On Instagram, Riddhima Kapoor also shared pictures of her OOTD for the Netflix press conference on Thursday. She captioned it, "Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood wives S3. Coming soon. Only on Netflix."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of actor Neetu Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor, is a Delhi-based jewelry designer. She is married to entrepreneur Bharat Sahni. The couple are parents to a daughter named Samara.

The third seasons of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives will feature Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey along with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla.