Kareena Kapoor's Cheat Sheet For Beating 'Monday Blues' Is This

Kareena Kapoor is a self-confessed foodie and a quick glance at her Instagram profile corroborates to it. The actress, on Monday evening, posted a video of herself eating some biryani. The video also features her team. Kareena's expressions in the video say it all. She captioned the video: "Monday blues biryani ... Already planning tomorrow's dessert." She added the hashtag #Reels, #ReelItFeelIt and #Biryani." In the comments section, Kareena's sister Karisma wrote: "I have missed this Biryani."

Biryani fan Kareena Kapoor once shared a picture of the "insane meal" that Prabhas sent, who co-stars with her husband Saif Ali Khan in the upcoming movie Adipurush. "When Baahubali sends you Biryani, it's gotta be the best," wrote Kareena. She also added a thank you note for Prabhas and said: "Thank you, Prabhas, for this insane meal."

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy.