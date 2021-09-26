'When Baahubali Sends Biryani': Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush Co-Star Prabhas Treats Kareena Kapoor To An 'Insane Meal'

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

We got a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor's dinner spread on Sunday and oh boy, it did make us hungry! On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor got treated to a Biryani spread by none other than Baahubali himself. We are talking about south superstar Prabhas here, who co-stars with Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan in the upcoming movie Adipurush. In an Instagram story, Kareena Kapoor shared a glimpse of the delicious spread and made a reference to Prabhas' most famous onscreen avatar. "When Baahubali sends you Biryani, it's gotta be the best," wrote Kareena. She also added a thank you note for Prabhas and said: "Thank you, Prabhas, for this insane meal."

So here's how "insane" Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's meal was on Sunday night:

We all know Kareena Kapoor is a complete foodie and that she's a fitness enthusiast as well. Kareena Kapoor's Instagram is filled with glimpses of her binge diaries - sometimes with sister Karisma and sometimes with her besties.

Last month, Malaika Arora revealed that Kareena's closest circle of folks put on weight during her second pregnancy. "Gosh, she has really carried her pregnancies beautifully! The few of us who are really close to her put on weight with her during both her pregnancies. It was a pseudo-pregnancy for me too. We could cook, cater to her whims, eat together, and spend hours chilling," Pinkvilla reported Malaika as saying.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor recently announced her debut project as a producer, an untitled film with Hansal Mehta. In terms of films, Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, the shooting of which she wrapped in her early pregnancy months.