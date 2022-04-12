Kareena Kapoor's 'Beta' Is Busy Creating A 'Morning Mess'. Guess Which One

Kareena shares a photo of a "morning mess" (Courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

It looks like just like his elder brother Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh is also interested in colours. On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of Jeh, when he was busy colouring. Jeh's back is facing the camera and across the photo, Kareena wrote, "Morning Mess. Mera beta." Jeh Ali Khan was born to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in February 2021. Kareena and Saif got married in October 2012 and in December 2016, they welcomed their first child and named him Taimur Ali Khan.

Check out Kareena Kapoor's post here:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's elder son Taimur Ali Khan also loves colours and painting and the Laal Singh Chaddha actress often shares photos of her elder son's masterpieces. During lockdown phase 1, Kareena was sharing photos of Taimur's painting and had called him "In-house Picasso." Sharing his first drawing, Kareena had written, "Sunny days will be here again soon... A day at the beach #InhousePicasso #QuaranTimDiaries."

In one of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram posts, Taimur Ali Khan was also seen painting the wall of their house. Kareena had shared a photo of busy Taimur and had captioned it as "If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it. #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. The film will release in August and is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Kareena also has a project with Ekta Kapoor and she is also all set for her Netflix debut.