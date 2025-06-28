"I Need Aloo Paratha Every 2-3 Days," Kareena Kapoor Shares How She Stays Fit While Eating Paranthas

Kareena Kapoor is a foodie at heart and all her fans are well aware of her fondness of all things delicious. In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Kareena discussed her love for food with fellow Punjabi foodie and actor Vicky Kaushal. Completing 25 and 10 years in the film industry respectively, Kareena and Vicky shared several interesting insights about their acting journey. They also discussed going on strict diets for certain roles. As Vicky mentioned there is always room for some biryani even on a diet, Kareena said she feels this for white butter.

"I think we Punjabis don't get affected by white butter anymore," Vicky said, to which Kareena replied, "Haina? Main toh bol bol ke thak gayi. I can't function without it. I need aloo paratha every 2-3 days with white makkhan. That is a given."

Vicky then asked Kareena what she would do if she had to become a 'size zero' again for a film like 'Tashan 2'. She replied, "But I used to eat paratha and white makkhan for breakfast during 'Tashan' also. I was never on this orange juice, size zero diet. You can taper down what you eat during the day, but in the morning, you can have a good breakfast."

This answer left Vicky surprised, who had no idea Kareena could manage to achieve that figure while eating parathas. To get that 'size zero figure' for Tashan, Kareena was following a balanced diet plan under the supervision of nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar.