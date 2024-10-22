"I Love Chhole Bhature, Aloo Paratha": Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Her Top Delhi Eats

Kareena Kapoor Khan attended Day 2 of the NDTV World Summit where she shared insights on various topics, from fashion and cinema to the richness of Indian culture. Any fun conversation with Kareena Kapoor is incomplete without discussing delicious foods. When asked to name her favorite restaurant in Delhi, Kareena picked Bukhara, a multiple award-winning restaurant at ITC Maurya Hotel in New Delhi.

Talking about her favourite street food in Delhi, Kareena said, "Parathe wali gali always." She further added that while she has not visited Chandni Chowk in years, she finds Delhi food to be always "gob-smacking."

"The whole world knows that I am crazy about food, and I am very unapologetic about it," Kareena said. Elaborating further on her Delhi-special favourite foods, she said, "I love Chhole Bhature, Aloo Paratha; I love all of these."

A true-blue biryani lover, she ended the foodie conversation by saying, "Biryani, of course, I am a Kapoor yaar. I can go on and on about it."

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the "NDTV World Summit 2024 - The India Century," Day 2 of NDTV's flagship event was graced by the presence of India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron, and Former Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations TS Tirumurti, among a host of other dignitaries.