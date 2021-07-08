Kareena Kapoor With Sisters Karisma And Riddhima In A Picture-Perfect Selfie

Kareena Kapoor with Karisma and Riddhima. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena and Karisma attended Neetu Kapoor's birthday bash

Kareena posted a picture with her sisters

Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan wrote: "Divas"

It was reunion of sorts for sisters Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who met on Neetu Kapoor's birthday eve (on Wednesday). Kareena Kapoor shared a stunning picture along with sister Karisma Kapoor and cousin (Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's daughter) Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. In the picture, the trio can be seen happily posing for the selfie and they look stunning. "Sisters," Kareena Kapoor captioned the post, adding a couple of emojis. In the comments section, Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan wrote: "Divas." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart emojis.

See the post shared by Kareena Kapoor here:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor wished Neetu Kapoor on her birthday by posting a picture of the veteran actress with her late husband Rishi Kapoor and she wrote: "Happy birthday dearest Neetu aunty." This is how Kareena Kapoor wished Neetu Kapoor.

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared pictures from mom Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebrations. She shared a picture with Alia-Shaheen Bhatt, Kareena-Karisma Kapoor, Anissa Malhotra and Samaira Kapoor. "My fave girls," she captioned it. Check it out:

Screenshot of Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram story.

Neetu Kapoor's 63rd birthday bash was attended by members of the Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Samiera Kapoor, Babita, Randhir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Samara Sahni, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt attended with her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen.

Kareena, Karisma and Riddhima Kapoor belong to a family of actors. Kareena and Karisma are the daughters of Randhir Kapoor and Babita. Riddhima and her brother Ranbir are the children of Bollywood veterans Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 in April last year.